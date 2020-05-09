Global Optocoupler Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Optocoupler market.

An optocoupler is essentially a passive optical component that can split or combine optical power transmission data from optical fibers.

The optocoupler is designed to transfer electrical signals through light waves to enable coupling with electrical isolation between input and output. An optocoupler primarily prevents the fluctuation in voltages, from damaging or distorting transmission components on both sides of the circuit. An optocoupler has a light source, mostly near a LED that converts the electrical input signal into light, a photosensor, and a closed optical channel that detects incoming light and regulates electric current flowing from an external power supply. The sensor can either be a silicon-controlled rectifier, a photoresistor, a phototransistor, a photodiode, or a triac.

The global Optocoupler market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Optocoupler volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Optocoupler market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fairchild

Toshiba

Avago (FIT)

Vishay Intertechnology

Renesas

Sharp

ISOCOM

LiteOn

Everlight Electronics

Standex-Meder Electronics

IXYS Corporation

Kingbright Electronic

NTE Electronics

Plus Opto

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Non-linear Optocouplers

Linear Optocouplers

Segment by Application

Telecommunications

Cable TV

Military and Aerospace

Industrial Motors

Automotive

Others

