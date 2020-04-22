Global Optical Encoder Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Optical Encoder market.

An optical encoder is an electromechanical device with mechanical input and electrical output. It provides multiple digital signals proportional to angular displacement of the input shaft. Optical encoders are commonly used in motion control systems to control and monitor speed, position, count and direction of components and machinery and equipment where it is installed. Optical encoder operation has no effect on the magnetic field and can be used in both stable, and unstable environments.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of optical encoders. North America is the largest production and consumption region. In 2017, the North America production of optical encoders is 4325 K Units and consumption is about 4060 K Units, accounting for about 37.87% of global consumption. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. Owning to lower production costs, many optical encoders giants have set up factories in China.

The global Optical Encoder market is valued at 1280 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1510 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Optical Encoder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Optical Encoder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Incremental Encoders

Absolute Encoders

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Machine tool

Consumer Electronics

Assembly equipment

Other

