Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Ophthalmic drugs are extensively used to treat glaucoma, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and other ophthalmic disorders. Introduction of novel ocular drug delivery approaches in the market has driven the manufacturers to develop innovative therapeutic approaches for the treatment of ophthalmic disorders.

The other key factors that boost the ophthalmic drug market size include high prevalence of glaucoma worldwide and rise in transition towards development of combination therapies for the treatment of glaucoma.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology over 27.1 million of North American population is suffering from Primary Open Angle Glaucoma (POAG) and this number is constantly rising. Thus, increasing eye disorders is fueling the growth of the global ophthalmic drugs market.

It was reported that around two-third of the population in the Asia Pacific region are blind or vision impaired. Moreover, development of various novel technologies in developing markets such as China & India is expected to improve healthcare facilities.

The global Ophthalmic Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ophthalmic Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ophthalmic Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Santen Pharmaceutical

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Shire

Novartis

Genentech

Allergan

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Actavis Generics

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Johnson and Johnson

Bausch and Lomb

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Class

Anti-allergy

Anti-VEGF Agents

Anti-inflammatory

Anti-glaucoma

By Disease

Dry Eye

Allergies

Glaucoma

Infection

Retinal Disorders

Uveitis

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Pharmacy

