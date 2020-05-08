Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ophthalmic Devices market.
Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Research Report 2019
The ophthalmic devices are medical equipment designed for diagnosis, surgical, and vision correction purposes.
These devices gain increased importance and adoption due to high prevalence of various ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, and other vision related issues.
The contact lenses market is expected to grow at a fastest rate in the ophthalmic vision care devices market.
In 2017, North America held a substantial share in the ophthalmic devices market with a share of over 36.0%.The rapidly growing geriatric population base and the rising prevalence of chronic eye conditions as a consequence of high stress and unhealthy lifestyles result in diabetes retinopathy, which are high impact rendering drivers for the industry.
The global Ophthalmic Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Ophthalmic Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ophthalmic Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Novartis
Carl Zeiss Meditec
Essilor
HAAG-Streit
Johnson & Johnson
Nidek
Topcon
Valeant Pharmaceuticals
Hoya
Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems
Sonomed Escalon
Gulden Ophthalmics
FCI Ophthalmics
Glaukos
STAAR Surgical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Ophthalmic Surgical Devices
Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices
Ophthalmic Vision Care Devices
Segment by Application
Surgical Devices
Vision Care
Diagnostics and Monitoring
