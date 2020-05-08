Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ophthalmic Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ophthalmic Devices Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ophthalmic Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Ophthalmic Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Ophthalmic Devices market.”

The ophthalmic devices are medical equipment designed for diagnosis, surgical, and vision correction purposes.

These devices gain increased importance and adoption due to high prevalence of various ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, and other vision related issues.

The contact lenses market is expected to grow at a fastest rate in the ophthalmic vision care devices market.

In 2017, North America held a substantial share in the ophthalmic devices market with a share of over 36.0%.The rapidly growing geriatric population base and the rising prevalence of chronic eye conditions as a consequence of high stress and unhealthy lifestyles result in diabetes retinopathy, which are high impact rendering drivers for the industry.

The global Ophthalmic Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ophthalmic Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ophthalmic Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novartis

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Essilor

HAAG-Streit

Johnson & Johnson

Nidek

Topcon

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Hoya

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

Sonomed Escalon

Gulden Ophthalmics

FCI Ophthalmics

Glaukos

STAAR Surgical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices

Ophthalmic Vision Care Devices

Segment by Application

Surgical Devices

Vision Care

Diagnostics and Monitoring

