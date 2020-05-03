Global OLED Lighting Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the OLED Lighting Devices market.

OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diodes) are light emitting panels made from organic (carbon based) materials that emit light when electricity is applied. OLED are used today to make beautiful and efficient displays and large, efficient and beautiful lighting panels.

The major factors that are boosting the use of OLED displays in smartphones include the benefits offered by these displays such as energy-efficiency, sunlight readability, and easier recycling process than LCDs. AMOLED screens have great contrast, as the light on the screen comes from each individual pixel rather than a backlight; when it needs to create a black color, it simply dims or turns off the relevant pixels, for a true, deep black, which consumes less power.

It is still not clear when and if OLED lighting will break out and become a real market. Most market analysts agree that OLED lighting will eventually become a large market – but it will take time.

This report focuses on OLED Lighting Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall OLED Lighting Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Osram

Philips

Toshiba

GE

Konica Minolta

LG Chem

Universal Display

First-O-Lite

Ason Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

White OLED Lighting

Flexible OLED Lighting

Transparent OLED Lighting

Segment by Application

Houses

Transporting Vehicles

Other

