Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Drilling fluids, also known as drilling mud, plays an important role in facilitating the drilling process by suspending cuttings, controlling pressure, stabilizing exposed rock, providing buoyancy, cooling and lubricating. Every drilling activity requires drilling fluids and they are used extensively across the globe. Drilling fluids are water, oil or synthetic-based, and each composition provides different solutions in the well.

Drilling fluids are essential to drilling success, as it maximizes recovery and minimizes the amount of time taken to achieve the required goal. Drilling deeper, longer and more challenging wells being practiced has been made possible by improvements in drilling technologies, including more efficient and effective drilling fluids.

The global Oilfield Drilling Fluids market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oilfield Drilling Fluids volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oilfield Drilling Fluids market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Halliburton

Newpark Resources

Schlumberger

Baker Hughes (GE)

Weatherford

Anchor Drilling Fluids

TETRA Technologies

Petrochem Performance Chemicals

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corporation

Catalyst

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Water-based fluids

Oil-based fluids

Synthetic-based fluids

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

