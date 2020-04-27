Global Oil-sealed Seals Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Oil-sealed Seals market.

Global Oil-sealed Seals Market Research Report 2019

Oil seals, often called grease, fluid or dirt seals close spaces between stationary and moving components in mechanical equipment, helping prevent lubricant escape. They also stop harmful contaminants from entering machinery, particularly in severe environments. The function of the oil seal is to stop whatever fluid is inside from leaking out the clearance between the shaft and housing. The seal may also be used to prevent outside materials, such as dirt, from moving in through the clearance.

This report focuses on Oil-sealed Seals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oil-sealed Seals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DICHTOMATIK (Germany)

DLI (UK)

DUKE Seals(China)

FP (Italy)

Federal-Mogul (USA)

Freudenberg (Germany)

Garlock Klozure (USA)

Guangzhou Best Rubber& Plastic (China)

HALLITE (UK)

HUNGER (Germany)

MGONG (China)

MITSUBISHI (Japan)

Meifengrubber (China)

NAK (Taiwan)

NOK (Japan)

OUFU Sealing Parts (China)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plastic type Oil Seal

Metal Type Oil Seal

Rubber type Oil Seal

Segment by Application

OEMs

Aftermarket

