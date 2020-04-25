Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) market.

Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Research Report 2019

OCTG is a set of equipment used in the drilling and extraction of on-shore and off-shore oil and gas. OCTG consists of drilling pipes, casing pipes, tubing pipes, and other line pipes used in the production and transportation of oil from wells to refineries. Casing pipes are placed at a wellhead to extract oil during the drilling process. Tubing pipes are inserted in the well after the completion of the drilling process and are used to transport oil and gas from wellbore to the surface. The diameter of a wellbore pipe decreases as it reaches the oil beds.

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) comprises of a wide range of steel tubular products that are used in Oil and Gas exploration and production and in particular drilling. They can be Seamless and Welded Pipes (Electric Resistance Welding (EWR) and come in various sizes and length. The process of manufacturing of seamless and welded pipes and tubes is different with the seamless pipes designed to bear much higher stress. OCTG generally includes three categories of products – drill pipe, casing, and tubing.

This report focuses on Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Vallourec

Tenaris

TMK Group

U. S. Steel Tubular Products

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp

JFE

TPCO

ArcelorMittal

Chelyabinsk Pipe

Evraz

HUSTEEL

SANDVIK

Energex Tube (JMC)

Northwest Pipe

SB international

Continental Alloys & Services

BOHAI STEEL

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

API Standard OCTG

Non-API Standard OCTG

Segment by Application

Oil Field

Gas Field

