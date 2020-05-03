Global Oil and Gas Process Automation and Instrumentation Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Oil and Gas Process Automation and Instrumentation market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Oil and Gas Process Automation and Instrumentation market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Oil and Gas Process Automation and Instrumentation market.”

Automation & instrumentation improves process efficiency & safety. It also helps in easy monitoring of the overall process.

High capital expenditure, lack of skilled workers and sluggish growth in developed markets are the major factors hindering the oil & gas process automation and instrumentation market. Process automation can be integrated at offshore and onshore operation, pipeline and transportation operations, gas processing and liquefied natural gas facilities as well as refining and petrochemical industries.

The global Oil and Gas Process Automation and Instrumentation market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oil and Gas Process Automation and Instrumentation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oil and Gas Process Automation and Instrumentation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

General Electric Corporation

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

DCS (Distributed Control System)

PLC (Programmable Logic Controller)

SCADA (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition)

ACS (Automation And Control System)

MES (Manufacturing Execution System)

SIS (Safety Instrumented Systems)

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Water & Wastewater

Metals & Mining

Energy & Power

Pulp & Paper

