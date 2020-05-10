Global Offshore Wind Cable Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Offshore Wind Cable market.
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Offshore Wind Cable Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Offshore Wind Cable market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Offshore Wind Cable market.
Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Offshore Wind Cable market.”
Offshore wind power or offshore wind energy is the use of wind farms constructed in bodies of water, usually in the ocean on the continental shelf, to harvest wind energy to generate electricity. Offshore wind cable is used for transporting electricity to other places.
The need for more renewable energy has raised the number of offshore wind farms around the world. There is a rapid surge in offshore wind power installations due to its larger capacity output of up to 40% more compared with onshore wind power generation.
Moreover, the offshore wind cables play a significant role in transporting new generated power from offshore wind turbines to the shore. Also, offshore wind cable offers better integration of renewable energies. This growth of power cables is closely correlated with the growth of installation of offshore renewable energy.
The global Offshore Wind Cable market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Offshore Wind Cable volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Offshore Wind Cable market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
Nexans
NKT
Prysmian
General Cable
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Parker Hannifin
LS Cable & System
TPC Wire & Cable
Fujikura
JDR Cable Systems
Able
Brugg Cables
LEONI
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Inter-array Cable
Export Cable
Segment by Application
Offshore Wind Turbine
Oil and Gas Drilling
Other
