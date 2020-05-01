Global Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Non-fused Switch Disconnectors market.

Non-fused switch disconnectors de-energizes electric circuit for service and maintenance.

With the increase in industrialization, the demand for non-fused switch disconnectors is also expected to increase in the market, as it provides an easy means to open and close a circuit. It also offers protection against overcurrent, circuit overloads, short circuiting, and other advantages.

The global non-fused switch disconnectors market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period attributed to rise in urbanization and industrialization in the emerging market, such as China and India.

In 2017, based on voltage, the low voltage segment dominated the global non-fused switch disconnectors market, in terms of revenue. However, based on electric phase, three phase dominated the global market in the same year.

The global Non-fused Switch Disconnectors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Non-fused Switch Disconnectors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-fused Switch Disconnectors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Siemens

Schneider Electric SE

ABB

General Electric Company

Eaton Corporation

WEG SA

Havells India

Littelfuse

Mitsubishi Electric

Delixi Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Voltage

High

Medium

Low

By Electric Phase

Single

Three

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

