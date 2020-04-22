Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nickel market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Nickel Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Nickel market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Nickel Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Nickel market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Nickel market.”

Nickel belongs to the transition metals and is hard and ductile. Pure nickel, powdered to maximize the reactive surface area, shows a significant chemical activity, but larger pieces are slow to react with air under standard conditions because an oxide layer forms on the surface and prevents further corrosion (passivation). Nickel is used as the cathode material for lithium-ion batteries and used in increasingly large quantities. The demand for nickel base metal in the battery industry is further backed by the rapid volume growth of the electric vehicle market. It is also driven by the increased intensity of the use of nickel to improve the energy density of batteries and extend driving range.

The biggest use of nickel is as an alloying metal along with chromium and other metals in the production of stainless and heat-resisting steels to increase the tensil strength, toughness and elastic limit of product. Stainless steel is mostly used in industry and construction but also for products in the home such as pots, pans, sinks etc. A major share of nickel is used in the production of stainless steel to meet special industry requirements for corrosion and heat resistance and also to facilitate a clean and hygienic surface for food and other processing.

The global Nickel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nickel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nickel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Anglo American

BHP

Cubaniquel

Cunico

Eramet

Glencore

Independence Group

Jinchuan Group International Resources

Norilsk Nickel

Pacific Metal

Queensland Nickel

Sherritt

Sumitomo

Terrafame

Vale

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

3N

4N

5N

Segment by Application

Stainless steels and alloy steel

Non-ferrous alloys and super alloys

Electroplating

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Nickel Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580