Global Neuromorphic Chip Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Neuromorphic engineering, also known as neuromorphic computing, was developed describing the use of very-large-scale integration (VLSI) systems containing electronic analog circuits to mimic neuro-biological architectures present in the nervous system.

This means that chips made using those technologies are smart and can represent the human brain. The usage of those chips makes the instrument not only more reliable but also increases its performance. The reason why voice- and gesture-controlled devices work effectively is because of those chips. The usage of these chips is not only limited to one or two functions. High tech robots, future concepts of cars, and others are anticipated to use this technology.

Increase in dependency of software in industries such as aerospace & defense, IT & telecom, and medical and modernization of industries drive the growth of the neuromorphic computing software market. Adoption of speech or biometric recognitions also boost the market. With the increase in wearable devices, IoT is also projected to fuel the growth of the market.

However, the complexity in implementing and concerns over security & privacy are some of the restraints in the path of its growth.

The global Neuromorphic Chip market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Neuromorphic Chip volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Neuromorphic Chip market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Applied Brain Research

BrainChip Holdings

General Vision

HRL Laboratories

HP Development Company

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies

Samsung Electronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Segment by Application

Image Recognition

Signal Recognition

Data Mining

