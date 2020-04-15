Global Network Analyzers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Network Analyzers market.

A network analyzer is an instrument that measures the network parameters of electrical networks. Today, network analyzers commonly measure sâ€œparameters because reflection and transmission of electrical networks are easy to measure at high frequencies, but there are other network parameter sets such as y-parameters, z-parameters, and h-parameters. Network analyzers are often used to characterize two-port networks such as amplifiers and filters, but they can be used on networks with an arbitrary number of ports.

Rapid advancements in wireless technologies are one of the primary growth factors for this market. The rising data consumption around the world has resulted in the rapid adoption of LTE wireless networks such as 4G and LTE-A. Also, the rising number of global commercial networks has made LTE the fastest developing mobile technology. Specific bands designated for LTE differ from carrier to carrier. The use of multiple widely spaced bands leads to a LTE and 3G interference from different RF sources. This interference can be prevented with the deployment of network analyzer test equipment such as vector network analyzer (VNA) that helps LTE wireless networks to provide improved services.

Improvements in the dynamic range and measurement speed is one of the key factors that will contribute to the growth of the market in the future. The increased demand from the end customer segments, such as network service providers, data center manufacturers, and electronic device manufacturers has resulted in the development of products that have a wider frequency range. The network analyzer manufacturers also need to offer analyzers that can work automatically and work on a wider range of applications with different frequencies.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz

Anritsu

Advantest

The 41st Institute of CETC

Transcom Instruments

Copper Mountain Technologies

National Instrument

GS Instrument

OMICRON Lab

AWT Global

Chengdu Tianda Instrument

Nanjing PNA Instruments

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

<1.5GHz 1.5-4GHz 4-10GHz >10GHz

Segment by Application

Communications

Electronics Manufacturing

Aerospace & Military/Defense

Industrial Electronics & Automotive

