Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Neonatal phototherapy devices are medical devices which are used for the treatment of neonatal jaundice. Neonatal jaundice occurs in majority of newborn babies and if untreated, it may cause severe hyperbilirubinemia that leads to neurological damage or death. Traditional phototherapy devices are commonly used in the phototherapy due to their relative affordability.

North America is expected to be the largest market for Neonatal Phototherapy Devices during the forecast period. The Neonatal Phototherapy Devices market in this region is primarily driven by the developed medical level and medical policies.

The Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global market for fermenters in terms of growth rate. One of the factors for this is the increase in economic growth and rapid urbanization. The growing middle-class population and increased demand for child care drive the growth of the fermenters market.

The global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Neonatal Phototherapy Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Neonatal Phototherapy Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Healthcare

Atom Medical

Drager

Philips

Natus

Ningbo David Medical

Weyer

D-Rev

Phoenix Medical Systems

Novos Medical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Phototherapy Lamp

Phototherapy Blanket

Segment by Application

Hospitals & Clinics

Birthing Centers

Others

