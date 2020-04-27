Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Neem Extract market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Neem Extract Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Neem Extract market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Neem Extract Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Neem Extract market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Neem Extract market.”

Neem extracts are derived from neem seed, leaves, and bark, and are used in a variety of products across the agriculture, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Growing awareness about the side effects related to extensive use of chemical-based personal care products such as soaps, shampoos and cosmetics which includes artificial components, and adoption of bio fertilizers are some of the factors that foster the growth of the neem extract market.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue-generating region in the global neem extract market.The personal care segment is likely to exhibit the fastest growth rate, owing to the growing demand of organic personal care products (cosmetics, oral hygiene and similar others).

Stringent regulations on the use of chemical-based agriculture products in Europe has resulted in increased demand of neem-related pesticides and fertilizers.

The global Neem Extract market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Neem Extract volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Neem Extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

EID Parry

Neeming Australia

Bros India

Agro Extracts

Parker India

Biotech

Indian Neem Tree

Ozone Biotech

PJ Margo

Gramin India Agri BusiNest

Fortune Biotech

Ozone Biotech

Gree Neem Agri

Certis USA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Seed extract

Leaf extract

Bark extract

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Neem Extract Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580