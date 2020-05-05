Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Needle-Free IV Connectors market.

Global Needle-Free IV Connectors Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Intravenous access and drug administration is a critical and hazardous procedure with numerous complications during and post IV access. Needle-free IV connectors reduce the risk of most critical complications and aid in patient compliance. Needle-free IV catheters are utilized in aspiration and infusion procedures, where it is connected to the end of vascular catheter and enable access of the catheters. Needle-free IV catheters are needleless devices utilized for the connection of syringes, administration sets, and IV catheters.

Cancer patients are administered several strong medications through intravenous injections or infusions when they undergo chemotherapy. This results in an increased demand for safe and precise healthcare medical devices to conduct safe administration of drugs and solutions, which in turn, boosts the adoption of needle-free IV connectors. These connectors help in reducing the bloodstream infection and minimizes occlusions.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Baxter International

B. Braun

BD

CareFusion

Corporation

ICU Medical

Nexus Medical

RyMed Technologies

Vygon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Positive

Negative

Neutral

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

