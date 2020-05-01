Global Needle-Free Injection System Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Major factors driving the growth of this market include growing prevalence of chronic disease, increasing incidence of communicable disease due to needle stick injuries, rising demand for biosimilars and vaccination, advantages of drug delivery technology, increasing demand for self-injection devices. However, high development cost of needle-free injection system over the conventional needle injection may hinder the growth of this market
Leading Needle-Free Injection System Market Players:
- Antares Pharma, Inc.
- Endo International PLC
- Pharmajet
- Bioject Medical Technologies Inc.
- Medical International Technology, Inc.
- Injex Pharma AG
- National Medical Products, Inc.
- Valeritas, Inc.
- European Pharma Group
- Penject Corporation
- Crossject
The Global Needle-Free Injection System Market is segmented on the basis of product, technology and type of medication. Based on product, the market is segmented into fillable, prefilled. Based on technology, the market is segmented into jet-based needle-free injectors, spring-based needle-free injectors, laser-powered needle-free injectors, vibration-based needle-free injectors. Based on type of medication, the market is segmented into liquid-based needle-free injectors, projectile/depot-based needle-free injectors and powder-based needle free injectors.
Needle-Free Injection System Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Needle-Free Injection System industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report provides an overview of global Needle-Free Injection System Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and regions.
The global Needle-Free Injection System Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
