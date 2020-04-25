Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Natural Gas Storage market.

Global Natural Gas Storage Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Natural gas storage involves accumulation of natural gas in several storage facilities for future consumption. The purpose of storage is to meet the fluctuating energy demand during the peak and off-peak seasons. Generally, natural gas is stored during the off-peak season and utilized during the peak season. This reduces the demand and supply gap, and increases the reliability of supply.

Storage facilities are essential for managing supply required to cater to globally rising energy demand. Rapid industrialization along with growing urbanization in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America is anticipated to propel market growth significantly over the forecast period. Natural gas market deregulation and easy availability have resulted in increasing storage demand for various purposes such as operational and commercial.

Rising natural gas demand is expected to drive oil & gas exploration activities, which in turn increases storage facilities demand. The market is divided in two types, above ground storage and underground storage facilities. Underground storage facilities are further divided into depleted reservoirs, salt caverns formation, and aquifers.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ANR Storage Company(Canada)

Blue Lake Gas Storage (US)

DTE Energy(US)

E.ON (Germany)

GDF Suez Energy(France)

Technip(France)

The Williams Companies(US)

Kinder Morgan (US)

Michigan Gas Storage (US)

ONEOK (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid Storage

Gas Storage

Segment by Application

Introduction

Above Ground Storage

Underground Storage

