Global Natural Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Natural Fiber Reinforcement Materials market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Natural Fiber Reinforcement Materials market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Natural Fiber Reinforcement Materials market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Natural Fiber Reinforcement Materials market.”

Natural fibers are prepared from plant, animal or mineral sources and can be spun into threads, filament, or rope, owing to their biological origin, natural fibers are less harmful for the environment, fire-resistant, biodegradable, and thus, are advantageous over synthetic fiber.

The key factors that drive the market are growth in demand of natural fibers, especially kenaf, from the automotive industry and rise in environmental concerns among government and consumers.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow with the highest rate during the analysis period, owing to the abundant raw material availability, rise in demand from the construction industry and expansion in natural fiber production capacity.

The global Natural Fiber Reinforcement Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Natural Fiber Reinforcement Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Natural Fiber Reinforcement Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agro Fiber

Bast Fiber

Greene Natural Fibers

Procotex

Hempflax

Greencore Composites

Greengran

Schweitzer-Mauduit

Tecnaro

FlexForm Technologies

Euchora

Fiberon

Wilhem G. Clasen

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hemp

Flax

Kenaf

Jute

Others (Coir, Abaca, Sisal)

Segment by Application

Transportation

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods & Others

