Global Nanomagnetic Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Nano-magnetic devices have multiple advantages like low static power dissipation, high density, robustness towards thermal noise room temperature operation, and radiation hardened nature. Radiation-resistant is another feature of nano-magnetic devices.

Improvements in nanotechnology require working at atomic and molecular levels, for which electron microscopes that have the capacity to work at the nanolevel are required. Governments and technology firms are investing significantly in the development of nanotechnology due to its broad range of applications in areas like medicine, electronics, biomaterials, and microfabrication. Countries like China, Japan, Canada, and the UK are investing significantly in nanotechnology and nanorobotics. This rise in investment will directly contribute to the rise of the nanomagnetic market during the forecast period.

The global Nanomagnetic market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nanomagnetic volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nanomagnetic market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novanta

Rofin-Sinar Technologies

Hans Laser

IPG Photonics

Konica Minolta

LG

Osram

Samsung

Tokyo Electron

Amkor Technology

Hitachi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sensors

Biosensors and bioassays

Giant magneto resistive (GMR) sensors

Separation

Data Storage

Hard disks

MRAM

Segment by Application

Medical and Genetics

Imaging

Others

