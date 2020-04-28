Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nano Calcium Carbonate market.

Nano Calcium Carbonate has many special properties than ordinary calcium carbonate. Therefore, nano-calcium carbonate is a functional inorganic filler, which not only has the effect of increasing product volume, reducing product cost, but also has excellent reinforcing properties.

The nano calcium carbonate market is expanding at a rapid pace owing to rise in demand from end user industries such as paper, plastic, and rubber. There has been an increase in the demand for nano calcium carbonate in the sealant industry used as rheological materials owing to the thixotropic structure which benefits in achieving anticipated fall and viscidness control. Growth in the usage of nano calcium carbonate as strengthening fillers in construction and automotive sealants is anticipated to drive the market over the forecasted period.

The global Nano Calcium Carbonate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nano Calcium Carbonate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nano Calcium Carbonate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Specialty Minerals

Omya

NanoMaterials Technology

AkzoNobel

Solvay

Minerals Technologies

Pfizcr

Shiraishi Calcium

Maruo Calcium

Jiawei Chemical

20 MICRONS

Anhui Chaodong Cement

Calchem

Lhoist

Nagase America

Nanoshel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Standard Grade

High Precision Grade

Segment by Application

Plastic

Rubber

Coating

Construction

