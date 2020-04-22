Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone market.

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) is an important polar solvent with strong selectivity and stability. It is a colorless oily liquid and has slight amine odor, which can be soluble in water, alcohols, ethers, esters, ketones, halogenated hydrocarbons, aromatics and castor oil.

Manufacturers have developed a new technique to produce N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone due to the growing concerns about the depletion of fossil fuels and non-renewable resources. The cyclization of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) to 2-pyrrolidone and subsequent methylation of 2-pyrrolidone with methanol to N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone helps in the production of bio-based N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone. The adoption of the green pathway for producing N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market.

Moreover, the demand for N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone is increasing due to growth in the automotive industry as N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone is extensively used in batteries and circuits. The rising adoption rate of electric vehicles in developing countries such as China and India will further boost the demand for N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone.

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical

Londellbasell

Ashland

Dupont

Eastman

Changxin Chemical

MYI Chemical

Yuneng Chemical

Rida Bio-Technology

Guangming Chemicals

Ruian Chemical

Jinlong Chemical

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Electronic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Petrochemical Processing

Others

