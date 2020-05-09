Global Myasthenia Gravis Drugs Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Myasthenia Gravis Drugs market.

Acetylcholine esterase (AChE) inhibitors are considered to be the basic treatment of myasthenia gravis (MG). Edrophonium is primarily used as a diagnostic tool owing to its short half-life. Pyridostigmine is used for long-term maintenance.

The market is witnessing the rapid development of novel drugs such as monoclonal antibodies, which is one of the primary factors driving this markets growth prospects. Most drug manufacturers are increasingly focussing on the development of monoclonal antibodies, as they act specifically on target cells; thereby, leading to lower side effects. Since conventional therapies such as acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, oral steroids, and immunomodulatory agents are associated with more side effects, physicians prefer to prescribe high efficacious monoclonal antibodies.

The global Myasthenia Gravis Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Myasthenia Gravis Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Myasthenia Gravis Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Flamel Technologies

Roche

Grifols

Pfizer

Shire

Novartis

Valeant

Alexion

Catalyst

CSL

Curavac

Cytokinetics

Galencia

GlaxoSmithKline

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Anticholinesterases

Immunosuppressants

Intravenous Immune Globulins

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

