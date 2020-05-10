Global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Multiple Myeloma Drugs market.

Multiple myeloma is a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell that is called a plasma cell. Plasma cells help to fight infections by making antibodies. Multiple myeloma causes cancer cells to accumulate in the bone marrow, where they crowd out healthy blood cells. Rather than produce helpful antibodies, the cancer cells produce abnormal proteins that can cause complications. For people with multiple myeloma who require treatment, a number of treatments are available to help control the disease.

Cancer cells have higher levels of proteasome activity are more sensitive to the proapoptotic effects of proteasome inhibition than normal cells, which makes the proteasome a therapeutic target in multiple myeloma. Proteasome inhibitor treatment is preferred after there is a treatment failure with the conventional approach.

This report focuses on Multiple Myeloma Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Multiple Myeloma Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amgen

Johnson & Johnson

Celgene

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Novartis

Daiichi Sankyo

Merck

AB Science

Teva

PharmaMar

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs)

Proteasome inhibitors

Chemotherapy

Histone deacetylase inhibitor (HDAC inhibitor)

Steroids (corticosteroids)

Segment by Application

Men

Women

