Global Multi-Functional Valves Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The common name for pressure independent control valve (PICV) is multi-functional valve. This is a combined operation of three valves in one compact unit. The PICV performs as a differential pressure control valve and a regulating valve and a 2-port control valve. PICV can be fitted to terminal units in heating and chilled water systems to provide flow control, flow regulation, and differential pressure control.

The multi-functional valves market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period due to the presence of manufacturers of multi-functional valves in the region. This is due to the increasing demand for multi-functional valves from water & wastewater and chemical industries in Asia Pacific.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Belimo

Xylem

Bray Commercial Division

Danfoss

Siemens

IMI PLC

Distech Controls

Flow Control Industries

James M. Pleasants

Emerson Swan

FlowCon International

Marflow Hydronic Systems

Griswold Controls

Neptronic

Hattersley

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Brass

Steel

Plastic

Others

Segment by Application

Offices & Commercial Buildings

Schools

Hospitals & Healthcare

Data Centers

Others

