Global MRSA Drugs Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Staphylococcus aureus is a bacteria commonly found on nose or skin of healthy people. MRSA i.e., methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, is thus a type of staphylococcus aureus that is resistant to beta-lactam antibiotic called methicillin. MRSA strains do not respond to methicillin treatment. Around 1% of the population carrying staphylococcus aureus on their nose or skin are infected by MRSA. The infection causes skin and tissue infection, and is transmitted by direct skin-to-skin contact.

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is a skin infection that occurs mostly in hospitals and healthcare facilities. It is treated with commonly-used antibiotics and is highly contagious. This infection is difficult to treat because it is sometimes resistant to commonly-used antibiotics such as methicillin. As per this market research report, the aging people are highly susceptible to MRSA infections, especially in the hospital environment as their weak immune system makes them easily prone to diseases and infections.

The global MRSA Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on MRSA Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall MRSA Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Allergan

Merck

Pfizer

Theravance Biopharma

Absynth Biologics

AmpliPhi Biosciences

AstraZeneca

Basilea Pharmaceutica

Baxter

Cellceutix

Cempra

CrystalGenomics

Debiopharm

Galapagos

GSK

KYORIN Pharmaceutical

Lytix Biopharma

Melinta Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics

NovaDigm Therapeutics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tetracycline

Folate antagonist

Cephalosporin

Lipopeptides

Oxazolidinone

Lipoglycopeptide

Segment by Application

Hospital

Research

Clinic

Other

