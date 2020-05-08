Global Motorcycle Ignition System Market to Record Significant Rise in Revenue Share during the Forecast Period 2018-2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Motorcycle Ignition System Market: Overview

A motorcycle ignition system plays a crucial role in igniting a spark in the engine cylinder so as to facilitate the burning of fuel in the engine and consequently, start the motorcycle. Additionally, to efficiently burn fuel, fuel battery voltage (6 Volts or 12 Volts) is insufficient; therefore, in a motorcycle ignition system, two circuits are used – primary circuit and secondary circuit – to enhance the voltage from 6 or 12 Volts to ~25,000 Volts in order to properly burn fuel in the engine cylinder.

Before the 90’s, mechanical motorcycle ignition systems were extensively used. These motorcycle ignition systems create a lagging problem in the current supply to the engine’s cylinder. Therefore, all manufacturers have shifted towards electric type (solid-state) motorcycle ignition systems, as these systems have no moving parts. In electronic type motorcycle ignition systems, mainly semiconductors, transistors, diodes and thyristors are used to start the motorcycle without delay of current supply. Thus, electronic motorcycle ignition systems are projected to witness significant demand over the forecast period.

Motorcycle Ignition System Market: Dynamics

Technological advancements in automotive ignition systems, coupled with the increasing adoption of sensors for accurate operation and performance, foster the growth of the global motorcycle ignition system market. Over the past couple of years, motorcycle density has increased at an addressable growth rate, which is likely to drive the global motorcycle ignition system market in the coming years. Nowadays, the demand for fuel efficient and lower emission vehicles is on the rise and electronic motorcycle ignition systems play a crucial role in enhancing fuel efficiency and lowering emissions. Thus, the global motorcycle ignition system market is estimated to gain traction and witness sound growth over the forecast period.

In developed countries with high standards of living, majority of the working class population is shifting towards four wheelers, which has been hindering the sales of motorcycles and subsequently, that of motorcycle ignition systems over the forecast period.

In the current scenario, the middle class population is opting for high capacity motorcycles for recreational activities, mainly in the U.S., Canada and Germany. Moreover, in Western European countries, small displacement engines are used, which can be considered as a trend in the motorcycle ignition system market.

Motorcycle Ignition System Market: Segmentation

The motorcycle ignition system market can be segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel and motorcycle type.

By product type, the motorcycle ignition system market has been segmented into:

Mechanical Motorcycle Ignition System

Electronic Motorcycle Ignition System

By sales channel, the motorcycle ignition system market has been segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

By motorcycle type, the motorcycle ignition system market has been segmented into:

Sports Bikes

Dirt and Stunting Bikes

Cruisers

City Bikes

Scooters & Mopeds

Motorcycle Ignition System Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are expected to grow with noteworthy growth rates in the global motorcycle ignition system market, owing to the rising standard of living, coupled with the growing disposable income of the middle class population. Moreover, people are also shifting towards comfortable and quick start vehicles, which is fueling the growth of the motorcycle ignition system market. The APEJ region is also expected to grow with a noteworthy rate, owing to the fact that motorcycles are the most preferred mode of transport in countries such as India and China. Therefore, the potential for the motorcycle ignition system market is expected to be significant and the market is projected to grow with a remarkable rate over the assessment period.

Motorcycle Ignition System Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the motorcycle ignition system market identified across the value chain include

NGK Spark Plug (Australia)

NGK SPARK PLUGS

Sparktronic Co., Ltd

Holley Performance Products

FastBikeGear

Shindengen electric manufacturing co., ltd.

RaceTech Electric

Delphi Auto Parts

General Cable

Minda Distribution and Services Limited

Brief Approach to Research

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Motorcycle Ignition System market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Motorcycle Ignition System market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

