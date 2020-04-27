Global Motion Preservation Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Motion Preservation Devices market.
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Motion Preservation Devices Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Motion Preservation Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Motion Preservation Devices market.
Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Motion Preservation Devices market.”
Motion preservation devices, also known as non-fusion devices, are used for the treatment of various spine conditions without fusion, thus allowing the patient to retain movement and flexibility.
The growth of the market is driven by increase in geriatric population and rise in incidence of spinal disorders. In addition, motion preservation surgery helps to restore the motion of the spine, which have led to increased adoption of these surgical procedures.
Asia-Pacific possesses high market potential for motion preservation devices, owing to the rise in incidence of spinal disorders and increase in healthcare expenditure.
The global Motion Preservation Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Motion Preservation Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motion Preservation Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Aurora Spine
B. Braun Melsungen
Johnson & Johnson
Globus Medical
HPI Implants
Paradigm Spine
RTI Surgical
Raymedica
Spinal Kinetics
Ulrich
Zimmer Biomet
Spine Health
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Product
Dynamic Stabilization Devices
Artificial Discs Replacement Devices
Annulus Repair Devices
Nuclear Disc Prostheses Devices
By Surgery
Open Spine Surgery
Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Orthopedics clinics
Ambulatory surgical centers
Specialty clinics
