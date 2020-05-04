Global Monochrome Display Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Monochrome Display market.

A monochrome display is a type of CRT computer monitor which was very common in the early days of computing, from the 1960s through the 1980s, before color display became popular. They are still widely used in applications such as computerized cash register systems, owing to the age of many registers.

By screen type, green monochrome display sub segment in Monochrome Display Market accounts for the largest market share.

Medical sector is expected to the prominent sector of monochrome display market. This is attributed to growing need for the healthcare infrastructure in hospital to facilitate the surgical operations, examine the diseases caused at the internal organs of the human body.

The global Monochrome Display market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Monochrome Display volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Monochrome Display market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kyocera

BOE

AZ Displays

Raystar Optronics

Eizo

Lom LCD Displays

Japan Display

Richardson Electronics

Blaze Display Technologies

Microtips Technology

Densitron

Tianma Microelectronics

Ampronix

JVC Kenwood

WiseChip Semiconductor

Shenzhen Hot Display Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Monochrome Graphic Display

Monochrome Character Display

Others

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Medical

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Gaming Industries

Others

