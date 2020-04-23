Global Molten Bath Gasifier Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Molten Bath Gasifier market.

Gasification is a process that converts organic- or fossil fuel-based carbonaceous materials into carbon monoxide, hydrogen and carbon dioxide. This is achieved by reacting the material at high temperatures, without combustion, with a controlled amount of oxygen and/or steam. The molten-bath approach is similar to the fluidized-bed concept in that reactions take place in a molten medium (either slag or salt) that disperses the coal and acts as a heat sink for distributing the heat of combustion.

Growing demand for clean and more efficient energy generation technology in industries as well as household applications is expected to fuel the global gasification market growth over the next seven years. Other technologies for energy generation involve wastage of energy during combustion process. However gasification is a better way of energy generation with optimum utilization of energy. The resultant gas in the process is known as syngas or producer gas which comprises higher calorific value as compared to fossil fuels. This gas provides more energy than direct combustion of fossil fuels which is another major driver for the gasification market growth.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Biomass Engineering

PRMEnergySystems

Bellwether Gasification Technology

Flex Technologies

KBR

Air Liquide

Cb&I

GE

KBR

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Shell

Sedin Engineering

Siemens

Synthesis Energy Systems

Thyssenkrupp

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Biomass/Waste

Coal

Natural Gas

Petroleum

Segment by Application

Chemicals

Liquid Fuels

Power

Gas Fuels

