Global Molecular Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Diagnostic Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

HPV infections can infect the genital areas of men including the skin on and around the penis or anus. These infections can also be spread to the mouth and the throat. According to CDC, about 1% of sexually active men in the U.S. have genital warts at any given time. Even when HPV infections are persistent to the male population and can cause severe diseases such as genital warts, anal cancers, penile cancers, and cancers of the oropharynx, there is currently no HPV test recommend for men. The approved tests available in the market are for screening women for cervical cancers. They are not useful for the screening of HPV-related cancers or genital warts in men. The selective product availability has restricted the growth of the market to a specific gender leading to slow growth over the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Hologic Inc.

Cepheid Inc.

Seegene Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

DaAn Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-Sen University

Promega Corporation

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH (Greiner Holding AG)

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Norgen Biotek Corp.

DiagCor Bioscience Inc Ltd

Hybribio Limited

Zytovision GmbH

Arbor Vita Corporation

Medical & Biological Laboratories Co., Ltd

Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Services

Assay kits

System

Segment by Application

Hosptial

Clinic

