Global Molecular Chlamydia Trachomatis (CT)/Neisseria Gonorrhoeae (NG) Diagnostic Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Clostridium difficile is a disease caused by bacteria. Symptoms of the disease includes diarrhea, nausea, colon inflammation, and others. Causal organism for infectious diseases could be bacteria, viruses, parasites or fungi and can be spread, directly or indirectly, from one person to another. Molecular diagnostic is showing promise in the identification of microorganisms as well as evaluation of virulence factors and antibiotic resistance determinants. Molecular infectious diseases diagnosis is moving towards high-throughput, simple, array-type technologies that provide a wealth of data on types of organisms present in a sample and the virulence factors/resistance determinants that influence the severity of disease. Molecular diagnostic helping infectious diseases to be more accurately and effectively treated.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cepheid

Beckton Dickinson

Gen Probe (Hologic)

Qiagen

Roche

Bayer Healthcare

Dako

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher

Siemens

Sysmex

Grifols

Biomerieux

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pcr

In Situ Hybridization

Chips And Microarrays

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (Inaat)

Mass Spectrometry

Sequencing

Transcription Mediated Amplification

Segment by Application

Hospital

Research

Clinic

