Global Moist Wound Dressings Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

A wound dressing is a technique or a procedure to protect wound from microbial infections, spreading of necrosis and new contamination. Wound dressing helps to improve healing of wounds by covering them with a moist wound healing bandage.
The moist wound environment protects tissue from dehydration, reduce pain and increases breakdown of dead tissue. On the basis of type of material, moist wound dressings market can be segmented into synthetic and natural. On the basis of type of dressings, moist wound dressings market can be segmented into foam dressings, semi-permeable film dressings, hydrofiber/ cellulose dressings, collagen dressings, alginate dressings, hydrocolloid dressings and hydrogel dressings.
The global Moist Wound Dressings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Moist Wound Dressings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Moist Wound Dressings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Smith & Nephew
Molnlycke Health Care
3M
ConvaTec
Coloplast
BSN Medical
Hartmann
B.Braun
Acelity
Laboratories Urgo
Medline
Hollister
Medtronic
Lohmann& Rauscher
Nitto Denko
Advanced Medical Solutions Group
DeRoyal Industries
Genewel
Winner Medical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Foam
Hydrocolloids
Alginates
Antimicrobials
Transparent films
Hydrogels
Segment by Application
Hospital
Home
Clinic
