Global Mobility Scooters Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Mobility scooters are electrically operated vehicles, which in recent times, are widely substituting the traditionally used mobility aids for older consumers and people with disabilities or medical conditions.

Boot scooters are small, easily foldable and can be disassembled, making them apt for indoor applications. Most consumers prefer boot scooters owing to their lower prices, ease of lifting, and because these can be easily transported in a car boot.

The rise in the adoption of electric drivetrain cars, scooters, and motorcycles, a wide range of electric drivetrain components such as battery packs, controllers, motors, and power electronics are available in the market today at low supplier costs. This has given the manufacturer of mobility products an opportunity to sell their offerings at lower costs in comparison to that in the previous years.

Quingo

Invacare

Drive medical

Pride Mobility Products

Electric Mobility

Afikim Electric Vehicles

Amigo Mobility International

Golden Technologies

Hoveround

KYMCO

Merits Health

Sunrise Medical

TGA Mobility

North America

Europe

China

Japan

3-wheeler

4-wheeler

5-wheeler

In door

Out door

