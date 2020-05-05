Global Micro Irrigation System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Micro Irrigation System market.

Micro-irrigation, also called localised irrigation, low volume irrigation, low-flow irrigation, or trickle irrigation is an irrigation method with lower pressure and flow than a traditional sprinkler system. Low volume irrigation is used in agriculture for row crops, orchards, and vineyards. It is also used in horticulture in wholesale nurseries, in landscaping for civic, commercial, and private landscapes and gardens, and in the science and practice of restoration ecology and environmental remediation.

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the most attractive region in the global micro irrigation systems market in terms of absolute and incremental dollar opportunity and all major companies are highly advised to cater to the discerning needs of countries in this volatile region.

This report focuses on Micro Irrigation System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Micro Irrigation System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Netafim

Jain Irrigation Systems

The Toro

Rain Bird

Hunter

Valmont

Rivulis

Lindsay

Reinke

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Drip Irrigation

Micro/Mini Sprinkler Irrigation

Conventional Sprinkler Irrigation

Traditional Sprinklers

Central Pivot Sprinklers

Lateral Move Sprinklers

Segment by Application

Small Farmers

Large Private & Corporate Farming

Government

Others

