Global Metal Oxide Nanopowder Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Metal oxide nanopowder can be composed of a variety of diverse materials, including titanium, zinc, cerium, aluminium and iron oxides. The size of such particles is integral to their exploitation, but size is also responsible for prompting concern surrounding their potential toxicity.

Owing to properties of metal oxide nanoparticles such as electronic, mechanical, optical and chemical catalytic properties they find vast application in high-tech industries. In addition, increasing application scope of metal oxide nanoparticles in electronics & opto electronics industry is expected to accelerate the market growth over the next seven years. Increasing R&D activities to enhance product applications coupled with rapid growth in nanotechnology is anticipated to drive metal oxide nanoparticles market. Recent innovation supports the applications of metal oxide nanoparticles in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and medical & life sciences which are anticipated to boost the market demand over the forecast period.

The global Metal Oxide Nanopowder market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metal Oxide Nanopowder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Oxide Nanopowder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dupont

Evonik

Nanocyl

Elementis Specialties

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

ESpin Technologies

BASF

Nanoshel

Zyvex

InMat

Unidym

RTP Company

Hybrid Plastics

Nanocor (AMCOL International)

Inframat

Akzonobel

Powdermet

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Silicon Dioxide (Silica, SiO2)

Aluminum Oxide (Alumina, Al2O3)

Titanium Dioxide (Titania, TiO2)

Segment by Application

Adhesives & sealants

Automotives

Energy

Electronic & opto electronics

Aerospace

Packaging

