Global Membrane Pleated Filter Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Pleated Membrane Filters or membranes are polymer films with specific pore ratings. Membranes retain particles and microorganisms that exceed their pore ratings by acting as a physical barrier and capturing such particles on the surface of the membrane.

The Pleated Membrane Filter industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. In China, the producers are mainly located in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province.

The pleated membrane filter producers usually has several key suppliers, use the different member material, the price difference can reach to 10 times. PP type product takes a large share in developing countries due to its low prices, but in the developed countries it its PES type plays a more important role. PVDF product is the key product in the Ultrafiltration market, but it is not suitable for Microfiltration market due to its high filtration accuracy.

The global Membrane Pleated Filter market is valued at 1330 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1980 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Membrane Pleated Filter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Membrane Pleated Filter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Merck Millipore

Pall Corporation

Sartorius Group

3M Company

SUZE (GE)

Sterlitech Corporation

Graver Technologies

Parker Hannifin

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Porvair Filtration Group

Donaldson

BEA Technologies

Critical Process Filtration

EATON

Fuji Film

Global Filter LLC

Wolftechnik

Cobetter

Pureach

Kumar Process

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PP Filter

PES Filter

PTFE Filter

Nylon Filter

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Water & Wastewater

Chemical Industry

Other

