Global Melt Blown Filter Cartridge Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Melt blowing is a conventional fabrication method of micro- & nanofibers. A polymer melt is thrust through small nozzles surrounded by high speed blowing gas. The fibers deposited in random form have various applications such as filtration, sorbents, apparels, and drug delivery systems. The advantage of melt blowing is simplicity, high specific productivity, and solvent-free operation. The porous non-woven melt-blown fabrics are used in the filtration process of gaseous and liquid materials. These applications include water treatment, masks, air conditioning filter, and others. Moreover, cartridges manufactured from a melt blown process offer excellent filtration and good thermal stability. The unique density gradient construction also aids in maximizing the efficiency and minimizing the pressure drop. In addition, this filter will not contribute to changing taste, odor, or color of the filtered product and has superior chemical resistance for process fluid applications.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tech Seed Enterprise Co., Ltd.

ShangHai Biyun Filtrate Equipment Co., Ltd

Wuxi ANGE Wuxi ANGE Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.

Major Filtration Equipment CO., Ltd

Tianyuan Filter Cloth Co., Ltd.

Eaton

United Filters International

American Melt Blown & Filtration

Serfilco Ltd

S.E.W. North Filtration

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

<5 Micrometer 5-20 Micrometer 20-40 Micromete >40 Micrometer

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Electronics Industry

Petroleum & Chemical Industry

Others

