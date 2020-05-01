Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Robotics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Medical Robotics Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Medical Robotics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Medical Robotics Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Robotics market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Medical Robotics market.”

Medical Robotics is a robot used in the medical sciences. They include, but are not limited to, surgical robots. These are in most telemanipulators,

Robotics has a long, colorful history, but its applications have only recently impacted the healthcare industry. In 2000, the fields current main player, Intuitive Surgical, was one of the first firms to bring a surgical robot to market. At the time, the companys marketing was centered on remote surgical procedures. However, the ensuing years have seen the applications of this life-changing technology increase exponentially, to the point where the possibilities enabled by todays medical robots are endless. Each participant sees added value in this technology: minimal invasiveness for the patient, enhanced microsurgery and precision capabilities for the surgeon, and cost optimization for the healthcare system due to patients shorter recovery time.

The global Medical Robotics market is valued at 3980 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Medical Robotics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Robotics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Intuitive surgical

Accuracy Inc.

Stryker corporation

Hocoma AG

Mazor robotics

Titan Medical

Hansen medical Inc

Medtech S.A

Kuka Roboter GmbH

Irobot Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Surgical Robotics

Rehabilitation Robotics

Telepresence Robotics

Other

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Global Medical Robotics Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

