Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical-Grade Textiles market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Medical-Grade Textiles Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Medical-Grade Textiles market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Medical-Grade Textiles Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Medical-Grade Textiles market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Medical-Grade Textiles market.”

Medical Textiles are used in hygiene, health and personal care, as well as in surgical applications. These products include: wipes, baby and adult diapers, adult sanitary and incontinence products, as well as, medical and surgical products, such as operating gowns, operating drapes, sterilization packs, dressings, sutures and orthopedic pads.

Non-woven textile dominated the global medical textiles market, accounting for over 58% of global volume in 2017. This segment is projected to gain market share over the forecast period, due to high performance characteristics such as easy disposability, cost-effectiveness and reduced danger of cross-contamination.

The global Medical-Grade Textiles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Medical-Grade Textiles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical-Grade Textiles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Medtronic (Covidien)

Johnson & Johnson

3M

BSN Medical

Smith & Nephew

Molnlycke

Medline

Dupont

Cardinal Health

B. Braun

Allmed Medical

Ahlstrom

Winner Medical

Lohmann & Rauscher

JianErKang

Hakuzo

KOB

TWE Group

Zhende Medical

Vilene

Medpride

Techtex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Non-woven Fabric

Woven Fabric

Knitted Fabrics

Segment by Application

Implantable Goods

Non-implantable Goods

Healthcare & Hygiene Products

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Medical-Grade Textiles Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580