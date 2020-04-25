Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market.”

Diagnostic imaging refers to a variety of non-invasive methods for identifying and monitoring diseases or injuries via the generation of images representing internal anatomic structures and organs of the patients body.

The major factors boosting the market growth include technological advancements, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and increasing geriatric population worldwide. In addition, increase the number of medical imaging procedures, and rising awareness of early diagnosis of clinical disorders are anticipated to further drive the demand for healthcare services in the global medical imaging market.

Technological advancements coupled with supportive investments and funds by government especially in developing countries such as India and China is also expected to contribute towards the market growth.

Mammography systems has emerged as the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 8.3%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. Innovation and digitalization of mammography devices are the major factors contributing to this segments growth.

The global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Medical/Diagnostic Imaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Shimadzu Corporation

Varian Medical Systems

Siemens Healthineers

Toshiba Medical Systems

Carestream

Aribex

Ziehm Imaging

Hitachi Medical

Hologic

Samsung Medison

Esaote SPA

Fujifilm

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

X-ray

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound equipment

MRI equipment

Nuclear imaging

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580