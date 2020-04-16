Global Medical Bionics Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Bionics market.

Bionics also known as biomedical implants are artificial addition to the body. These artificial implants mimic the function of the lost or non-functional body part such as limb or eye.

Increasing accidents and injuries leading to amputations, rising number of people opting for organ transplants, and increasing pool of geriatric population and associated organ failures are some of the factors driving the growth of the global market.

Rise in geriatric population, increase in government focus on funding R&D initiatives, and upsurge in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements, such as the cochlear implants, with speech recognition features that help to differentiate speech in noisy and reverberant situation fuel the demand for medical bionics. However, high cost of the devices and treatment and stringent approval process for these devices are expected to impede the market growth.

This region offers lucrative opportunities in this market owing to presence of large pool of patients suffering from chronic disorders such as cardiac disorders, neural disorders and hearing and vision loss.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advanced Bionics

Mobiusbionics

Edwards Lifesciences

Ekso Bionics

LifeNet Health

Retina Implant

Orthofix International

William Demant

SECOND SIGHT

SynCardia Systems

Cochlear

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product

Vision Bionics/Bionic Eye

Ear Bionics

Orthopedic Bionics

Cardiac Bionics

Neural/Brain Bionics

By Method of Fixation

Implantable Bionics

External Bionics

Segment by Application

Cardiac disorders

Neural disorders

Hearing and vision loss

