Global Mechanical and Electronic Fuzes Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Mechanical and Electronic Fuzes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Mechanical and Electronic Fuzes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fuzes are electronic or mechanical devices attached to ammunition to provide reliable and safe detonations at the desired time and place. These devices control safe separation of ammunition from the delivery platform and trigger its detonation. Missiles, rockets, bombs, shells and other ammunitions form a vital part of the firing capacity of a military in modern warfare. Since these ammunitions are loaded with explosives, there is always a risk of explosion during storage, launching and handling. This requires the incorporation of some security gadgets into these ammunitions. The security system should work until the ammunition is propelled and after the launch, the firing mechanism should take control. In order to accomplish this, an arming mechanism is also required in the ammunition. All the above mentioned necessities are fulfilled by gadgets called fuzes.

Basic functions of fuze are arming, safing, firing and target sensing. Mechanical fuzes have their safing, arming and firing mechanisms which mostly involves mechanical components, linkages and other mechanisms. Due to their simplicity and ease of conceptualization, mechanical fuzes were the earliest fuzes developed and are still used for many different types of ammunitions. Fuzes operated by mechanical devices make use of mechanical linkages like gears, springs, rotors, sliders and plungers or a combination of some of these. As a result of extensive safety requirements, mechanical fuzes have many components and are of a clockwork design.

There are certain factors that are of primary concern while designing mechanical and electrical fuzes. These include safety and resistance, deterioration in use, handling and storage, reliability of action, simple construction and adequate strength. As a result of extensive safety requirements, mechanical fuzes generally have many components and are of a clockwork design. The electronic fuzes were developed in mid1960’s and thereafter, there has been continuous development in this technology. Today, electronic fuzes are being used in many modern weapon systems and have replaced mechanical fuzes in many places.

The industry’s leading producers are L3 Technologies, Orbital ATK and Kaman, which accounted for 23.52%, 17.67% and 13.91% of revenue in 2019, respectively.

In 2019, the global Mechanical and Electronic Fuzes market size was US$ 1167.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Mechanical and Electronic Fuzes market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Mechanical and Electronic Fuzes industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Mortar Fuzes

Artillery Fuzes

Rocket and Missile Fuzes

Aircraft Fuzes

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Civil Applications

Military Applications

Others

The Mechanical and Electronic Fuzes key manufacturers in this market include:

L3 Technologies

Orbital ATK

Kaman

Expal (Maxam Group)

JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH

Reutech Fuchs Electronics

DIXI Microtechniques

Anhui Great Wall Military Industry

Sandeep Metalcraft

Reshef Technologies

