Global Mannitol Market Size, Share, Price 2020-2025 – by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Mannitol Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, the market for mannitol, reached a value of USD 382 million in 2019. The mannitol market is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2020-2025. The market is projected to reach USD 497 million in 2025.

The global mannitol market is driven by the growing demand of mannitol in the pharmaceutical and food industry. Mannitol is a sweet-tasting, colourless and odourless sugar alcohol, also referred to as mannite or manna sugar. It is non-cariogenic, that is, it has low-calorie content and prevents tooth decay. It is absorbed less by the body, thus, it prevents the increase in the insulin level of the body, as compared to sugar. It is a naturally occurring alcohol present in fruits and vegetables and has various uses in the food and medical products. It comes in powder and granular forms.

SPI Pharma (NASDAQ: SPI) and Pfanstiehl, Inc., part of the Organic Specialties Group of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) are the key players in the global mannitol market. Cargill and Roquette are the major companies in the global mannitol market. Cargill in September 2019 invested USD 5 million in Mouscron, Belgium to help achieve the production of chocolate with lower sugar levels. This investment will allow consumers the ability to choose from a range of sugar replacers. The company has also created a recipe capability using sugar-reduced chocolate with the optimized blend of sugar replacers, while still maintaining other elements like taste and texture. It also includes the mandatory dosing systems to let Cargill reduce sugar levels steadily, or up to 30% or higher.

Roquette, a major company in mannitol market, in June 2019 extends its reach to include consumers of gluten free products with new mannitol grade by launching Pearlitol SW-F. Pearlitol SW-F is made of wheat-free sugar-free and non-GMO composition having similar properties to the firm’s already existing range of Pearlitol SD mannitol grades.

Market Breakup by Forms:

Powder

Granular

By form, mannitol can be divided into powder and granular.

Market Breakup by Applications:

Food Industry

Industrial

Surfactants

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

Mannitol is applied in the food industry, industrial, surfactants, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, among others.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The market for mannitol is divided region-wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

Rising demand for mannitol application in the pharmaceutical industry is driving the industry forward.

Extensive application of mannitol as a food additive is further aiding the industry growth.

The growing use of mannitol in food products intended for health-conscious people is propelling the industry forward.

People looking out for healthier food options due to increasing cases of diabetes is finding impetus in the growth of the industry.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report presents an overview of the global mannitol market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report gives historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market information for the forms, applications, and regional markets of mannitol.

The report offers a detailed insight into the region-wise historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price trends for mannitol.

The report delivers the global trade data for mannitol for the year 2019, covering the major exporting and importing countries by value and volume.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Cargill, Incorporated

Roquette Frères

SPI Pharma

Pfanstiehl, Inc.

Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

