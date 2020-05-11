Global Manganese Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Manganese market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Manganese Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Manganese market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Manganese market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Manganese market.”

Manganese is a chemical element with symbol Mn and atomic number 25. It is not found as a free element in nature; it is often found in minerals in combination with iron. Manganese is a metal with important industrial metal alloy uses, particularly in stainless steels.

The global Manganese market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Manganese volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Manganese market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (South Africa)

Anglo American plc (UK)

Assmang Proprietary Limited (South Africa)

Compania Minera Autlan, S.A.B. De C.V. (Mexico)

ERACHEM Comilog Inc. (USA)

Eramet SA (France)

Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation Limited (UK)

Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited (Australia)

Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)

MaxTech Ventures Inc. (Canada)

Mesa Minerals Limited (Australia)

MOIL Limited (India)

Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Consolidated Minerals Limited (Australia)

Nippon Denko Company Ltd. (Japan)

OM Holdings Limited (Singapore)

South32 Limited (Australia)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Tronox Limited (USA)

Vale S.A. (Brazil)

Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific Ltd. (China)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Alloys (FeMn, SiMn, Refined FeMn, & Others)

Electrolytic Manganese

Segment by Application

Steel

Batteries

Others

