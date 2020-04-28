Global Macadamia Nuts Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Macadamia Nuts market.

Macadamia Nuts are the fruits of Macadamia trees. Macadamia nut is one of the popular edible nuts packed with notable health-benefiting nutrients. Botanically, macadamia belongs to the family of Proteaceae, in the genus: Macadamia. Macadamia nuts are rich, flavorful nuts native to the continent of Australia, although they are also cultivated in Hawaii. These nuts made an important traditional food source for native Australians.

The Macadamia Nuts industry is developing rapidly in developing countries; the development of the Macadamia Nuts industry in China also gets rapid development. We predict the production growth rate in China in the future will be bigger than the global growth rate of Macadamia Nuts production. And the production of South Africa will be bigger than the production of USA, in the near future, South Africa will overtake the USA as the second largest producer of Macadamia Nuts.

The global Macadamia Nuts market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Macadamia Nuts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company

MacFarms

Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp

Nambucca Macnuts

Wondaree Macadamia Nuts

Eastern Produce

Golden Macadamias

Ivory Macadamias

Kenya Nut Company

Macadamia Processing Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Whole Nuts

Half Nuts

Segment by Application

Direct Edible

Confectionery

Cooking

Cosmetics

Other

