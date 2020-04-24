Global Luxury Hotel Furniture Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Luxury Hotel Furniture market.

The luxury hotel industry is one of the major customer service industries globally. Growing travel and tourism industry is one of the key reasons behind the growth of luxury hotels industry. In order to meet the increasing demand for unique customer services, luxury hotels are constantly striving to improve their services by focusing on changing consumer preferences.

Nowadays, the top five companies make up more than 26.37% market share of the luxury hotels market, and the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top five vendors are Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc. and Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd. They respectively took a global market share as 13.59%, 6.59%, 2.53%, 2.41%, and 1.24% in 2017.

United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 35.71% in 2013 and 32.05% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%. China and EU ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 18.58% and 17.28% in 2017.

The global Luxury Hotel Furniture market is valued at 171100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 241800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Luxury Hotel Furniture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Luxury Hotel Furniture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Business Hotel

Suite Hotel

Airport Hotel

Resorts Hotel

Segment by Application

Room

F&B

SPA

Others

