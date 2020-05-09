Global Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Local Anesthesia Drugs market.

Local anesthetics are commonly used in the department of stomatology, ophthalmology, gynecology and some minor surgeries to temporarily relieve pain. The fundamental difference between local anaesthesia and general anaesthesia lies in that after the combination of local anaesthesia with some specific parts of the sodium ion channel on the nerve membrane, the sodium ion in the sodium ion channel decreases so as to change the nerve membrane potential, causing the conduction of nerve impulse to be blocked, and finally realize the anesthetic effect. General anesthesia, on the other hand, works by affecting the physical properties of the membrane, such as the fluid and permeability of the membrane.

As the number of surgeries increases, the need for postoperative pain relief programs increases significantly. This positively affects the demand for local anesthetics.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mylan

Novartis

Fresenius Kabi

Aspen Pharmacare

Sagent Pharmaceutical

Pacira Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Pierrel group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Articaine

Bupivacaine

Lidocaine

Mepivacaine

Prilocaine

Segment by Application

Stomatology

Ophthalmology

Gynecology

Other

