Global Liquid Thickeners Market to Generate Remunerative Prospects for Producers Post COVID-19 Crisis

Market Participants

The market participants in the global liquid thickeners market identified across the value chain include Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Specialty Ingredients, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kerry Group Plc., Acuro Organics Limited, TIC Gums, Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd among the others liquid thickeners manufacturers.

Opportunities for the Participants in the Liquid Thickeners Market

The increasing use of liquid thickeners in the convenience food and processed food is increasing the demand for the liquid thickeners in the food and beverage industry. The growing demand for the convenience food across the globe is significantly driving the market growth of the liquid thickeners market. The properties of the liquid thickeners allow them to increase the stability, consistency and improve the flavor of the processed food. Consumers are opting for the healthier food options, their changing lifestyle and increasing demand for the instance beverages is expected to grow the market demand for the liquid thickeners across the globe during the forecasted period.

In cosmetics and personal care industry, stabilizers are important to maintain the stability of an emulsion, the liquid thickeners are used as the stabilizers in the cosmetic product such as skincare products, hair care products, etc. The stabilization and texturizing properties of the liquid thickeners are also beneficial in the petrochemical industry, paint industry, and printing industry. The use of liquid thickeners in the infant food formulation in the regions like South Asia and East Asia is driving the market growth of the liquid thickeners across the globe over the forecasted period.

